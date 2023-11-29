HARLEM, Ga. (WJBF) – Harlem city council members voted unanimously at a recent meeting to approve financing for some big new projects.

The city is one step closer to getting a brand new park – complete with splash pads, pickleball courts, a disc golf course, and more.

“We usually take the kids to the Gateway Park in Grovetown, but it’s a long drive so it’ll be nice to have something different here,” said Morgan Baker, a Harlem resident. “All the amenities, especially the splash pad during the summer.”

It will be going where the old North Harlem Elementary school used to be. There will also be a new public works building.

“It’s gonna be some great things for some great citizens. We’re just very excited about it and I know the citizens will absolutely love it,” said City Councilman Al Reeves.

The city already has a park, but it’s mainly used for sports.

“The park now has baseball, softball fields, basketball courts, and we’re actually gonna update that as well,” Reeves said.

“I like the current park, it would be nice to have options though, there,” Baker said.

The city is setting aside $4 million that it already has in its budget, letting it accumulate some interest, and borrowing $4 million in bonds to pay for the projects.

Harlem City Manager Debra Moore said this will save money in the long run.

“What we’re going to earn on these funds will offset what we will have to pay out and have additional, because the interest rates currently are higher,” she said. “The funds that we’re setting aside are what we’ll actually be paying the loan when the time comes.”

And it’s safe to say kids are the ones who are really looking forward to the new addition.

“We’re so excited!” is what children told us at a nearby playground.

The next step is for the Columbia County Public Facilities Authority to approve the plan at its meeting on Tuesday. If that happens, the projects are expected to be completed in the next couple years.