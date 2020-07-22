Harlem man arrested for Child Molestation

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) -- A second round of stimulus payments to Americans will be part of the next COVID-19 relief package Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday, but a disagreement among Republican leadership could lead to a delay in approving the next round of aid.

During a Tuesday news conference, President Trump warned he may not sign the next round of relief unless it includes a payroll tax cut. According to reporting from The Washington Post, the cut doesn't have much Republican support in Washington.