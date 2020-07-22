Harlem man arrested for Child Molestation

HARLEM, Ga (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for Child Molestation.

According to the incident report, Jeremy Rice (the victim’s babysister’s husband), allegedly told the 7-year old girl to go to the bedroom and remove her clothes. He then then laid on top of her and told her “this is how babies are made”.

Rice is charged with Aggravated Child Molestation.

