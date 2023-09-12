AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Harlem Globetrotters World Tour is coming on Sunday, December 17 to the James Brown Arena. Show time at at 3:00 p.m.

See the Globetrotter stars LIVE as they DRIBBLE, SPIN, SLAM, and DUNK their way past their relentless rivals, the Washington Generals!

Amp up your game with a Harlem Globetrotter Premium Fan Experience that gives you exclusive access to Globetrotter players -like the pre-game Magic Pass or the warm-up Celebrity Court Pass available in limited quantities. For the ULTIMATE Globetrotter fan experience, check out the VIP Bench Premium Ticket which gives you a seat on the player bench during the game with the Harlem Globetrotters or the Washington Generals!

Tickets Available Starting Tuesday, September 12th with CITI presale, For complete pre-sale details visit www.citientertainment.com

General Onsale Begins Monday, September 25th at AECTix.com