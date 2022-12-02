AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters return to the James Brown Arena on December 14th.

Tickets start at $27 and are on sale now at AECTix.com or the SRP Box Office at the James Brown Arena.

Ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping swag, and rim-rattling dunks are only some of the thrills you can expect from this fully modernized show. Part street ball from the players who defined it, part interactive family entertainment, the new tour will show off the best of the Globetrotters in a dazzling exhibition of talent and game.

For over 95 years, the Harlem Globetrotters organization has been committed to spreading joy through their artful athleticism and unparalleled basketball skill. The Globetrotters have always been global ambassadors of goodwill.