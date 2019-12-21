Harlem Globetrotters headed to Augusta; stops by WJBF NewsChannel 6

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Harlem Globetrotters is headed to the Garden City.

The group will appear at the James Brown Arena on January 11. “There will be new high-flying dunks, hilarious stunts, a new record-breaking attempt and unforgettable family moments.,” according to its website.

Flip White of The Globetrotters made a number of visits to locations while in Augusta, promoting the team and the game in January, including Millbrook Elementary School, patients in the Burn Center and Pediatric Recovery Gym, and the Boys and Girls Club Augusta.

He also stopped by WJBF NewsChannel 6 to talk about being on the team, the game, and advice he has for young people.