Harlem Globetrotters bring newly reimagined tour to the JBA in July

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their newly reimagined tour to James Brown Arena on July 29, 2021. The Spread Game Tour is a basketball event like no other.

Ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping swag, and rim-rattling dunks are only some of the thrills you can expect from this fully modernized show.

Part streetball from the players who defined it, part interactive family entertainment, the new tour will show off the best of the Globetrotters in a dazzling exhibition of talent and game.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 25th at 10am and are available by clicking here or The SRP Box Office at James Brown Arena.