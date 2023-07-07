HARLEM. Ga. (WJBF) – A family from Harlem is expressing their gratitude for firefighters who responded to the 911 call.

According to HFD, just before 6:00 p.m. on July 6, 2023 operators received a call of a patient going into labor.

Within five minutes firefighters were on the scene and shortly after assisted the mother with a successful field delivery of the child.

Firefighters continued to monitor and stabilize both patients until the arrival of EMS, at which time both were transported to an area hospital in stable condition. As of Friday July 7, 2023 report from the family, both mom and baby are doing great at the hospital.

Big congrats and thank you to Lt. Robert Smith, FF Randy Rossi, FF Danny Rollins, FF Sam Maddix and FF Logan McCoy!