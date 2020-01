FILE – In this Feb. 15, 2015 file photo, Betty White attends the SNL 40th Anniversary Special in New York. White, a passionate animal activist, has harsh words for the Minnesota dentist that killed a protected lion known as Cecil while on a hunting trip in Zimbabwe this month. “You don’t want to hear some […]

(WJBF) – A Golden Girl gets another candle on her birthday cake.

Betty White turns 98 years young today!

While her career spans nearly eight decades, she’s probably best known for her Emmy winning award role as “Rose” on “The Golden Girls.”

As for her diet, she says her favorite items include vodka and hot dogs, “probably in that order.”