Hancock County death investigation underway

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga – On Thursday, October 15, 2020, at around 12:15 p.m., the GBI was requested to assist the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office with a death investigation.

Hancock County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with Georgia Department of Natural Resources rangers and Georgia Department of Corrections agents, located a man’ body in the woods near Hancock State Prison in Sparta, GA.

GBI agents along with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office began conducting interviews and processing the scene.

The body was transported to the GBI Crime Lab where an autopsy was performed. The body has been positively identified as 49-year old Willie Cecil Barrett, of Perry, GA.

Preliminary investigation revealed, the family of Barrett filed a missing person report on October 7th, 2020 with the Warner Robins Police Department in Warner Robins, GA.

Barrett’s last known location was Sparta, GA. Autopsy results are pending.

No foul play is suspected.

