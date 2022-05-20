#Update | According to witnesses, sparks were seen coming from power lines behind Hammond Hills Elementary.

Fire crews evacuated the school out of an abundance of caution.

Students are now back in class with the help of a back up generator.

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Fire crews are at Hammond Hills Elementary in North Augusta for a possible electrical fire.

It’s located at 901 West Woodlawn Avenue.

According to officials, faculty, staff and students have been evacuated for safety.

The call came in just after 7:00 a.m. Friday.

