AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Happening Monday night, the Augusta Partnership for Children is hosting “Spookyville,” a family Halloween Event.

The organization works with its partners to provide services that improve the lives of children and their families.

This is the first year they are hosting this event, but they hope to continue it every years. Hosting events are one of the many ways the group serves the Augusta community.

They work with Richmond County families to offer support and resources for parents and kids.

“Spookyville” will have free food, candy zones, a DJ, a maze and face painting for the whole family to enjoy.

Parent educator, Briana Smith says more and more parents look for events like this for their kids.

“Some people don’t like to trick or treat– knocking door to door, so it gives a comfortable, you know, safe setting, I should say,” Smith explained.

“Spookyville” is happening tonight at the Augusta Partnership for Children at 435 Telfair Street from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event is free to attend.

If you can’t make it to “Spookyville” Monday night, no worries. A couple other events Halloween events are happening Tuesday.

Our big “Halloween with a Heart” returns to Patriots Park in Grovetown. It’s a trick-or-treating event for “children with special needs.” We’ve been putting it on with our “Giving Your Best partners” for more than 2 decades now. It runs from 9 a.m. to about 1:15 p.m.

In Aiken, you can head over to “First Baptist Church of Montmorneci” on Old Barwell Road for trunk-or-treating. It’ll be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Blackville Police Department is putting on a haunted house. It starts at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. on “Lartigue Street.”

Photojournalist: Will Baker.