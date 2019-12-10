Hallmark’s ‘Project Christmas Joy’ featuring Lee Co. tornado survivors airs tonight

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Hallmark’s Project Christmas Joy featuring Beauregard and Smiths Station tornado survivors airs Tuesday, December 10th, on Hallmark Drama at 8:00 PM central, 9:00 eastern.

The Christmas special focuses on the Lee County families involved in the March 3rd EF4 tornado that ravaged the rural towns.

“Our wish for this holiday special is to bring some hope, joy, and love to this inspirational community that has gone through so much,” shared Hallmark on their website.

According to Dr. David Dismukes, Public Affairs Director for Providence Baptist Church, the Hallmark Channel paid for the construction of three houses for families who lost their homes in the tornado. Other homes have already been built through the funding and efforts of The Fuller Center.

Project Christmas Joy takes us inside the rebuilding efforts as well as Hallmark’s celebration for around 400 people who were impacted by the deadly storm. This includes families who lost loves ones and homes, first responders who worked tirelessly to save storm victims, and other volunteers who helped with recovery efforts.

Rashad Jennings hosts Project Christmas Joy. You can view the preview here: PROJECT CHRISTMAS JOY

