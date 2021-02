AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An elementary school in Richmond County will transition to Learn at Home due to increased coronavirus activity. The school system reports students and staff at Hains Elementary will be impacted starting Monday, February 8 – 15, 2021. The school reopens on Tuesday, February 16.

There is no impact to virtual learners. Face to Face and virtual parents with students at Hains who would like to order meals for pick up, should call 706-826-1122.