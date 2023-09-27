EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – The Georgia Cancer Center and local nail and spa salons are treating patients with a day of relaxation.

Healthcare professionals at the Georgia Cancer Center say about 20,000 women in the U.S. are diagnosed with cervical cancer each year. Most times, patients are left to deal with the reality of life and their diagnosis. So, survivors and patients get the chance each September to relax with a spa day.

“It’s a special day that you don’t have to think about cancer, you don’t have to think about treatment, you don’t have to think about getting stuck,” Cancer Survivor Suzanne Bedichek said.

For the past 15 years, the Georgia Cancer Center and the CSRA G-Y-N support group have found a way to make women feel some extra love and self-care.

“They’re trying to get through their treatments and still live a life at the same time. So, this tells them it’s okay to take time to take care of themselves as well,” Second Chief Gynecologic Oncology at the Georgia Cancer Center Dr. Bunja Rungran said.

Suzanne Bedicheck is a survivor of four years, but her experience with Gynecological cancer spans beyond.

“When I first started working here, I had experience with my husband and my daughter having cancer. I said ‘you know I’ll be good at this, I’ll be supportive. But you don’t know how supportive you are until you’ve been through it and you can be more support to them– you know exactly what they’re going through as a person and as a patient.”

She says what made her journey a little easier to get through was the support she had throughout it all.

“Whenever you’re going through something like this, you meet people and they become lifelong friends. You can have a lifelong friend, but until they go through something like this with you– losing your hair, having this problem and that problem. You sit there during chemo and you talk about it…,” Bedichek said.

After the pamper session, the ladies gather at Cork and Flame for lunch provided by the team.

Dr. Rungran tells me the four main types of Gynecological cancers women should look out for are Ovarian, Cervical, Endometrial and Vulvar Vaginal.

“Just remember to get your screening, see your doctor, talk to your doctor about your family history, but also about screening for any of these.”

The GYN group hosts events each year, like Spa Day, to make sure patients, survivors, and their loved ones all receive the support they need.