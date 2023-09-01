GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Gwinnett County Police Department Criminal Investigations Section is investigating the death of a male and female on the interstate that has been ruled a double homicide.

According to their Facebook page, on Sunday, August 27, shortly before 7:30 p.m., officers assigned to the North Precinct were dispatched to an unknown medical call on Interstate 85 at the 985 split.

A male and female were found deceased on the shoulder in the grass by a passerby. There were no vehicles near the bodies.

The bodies were taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office, where investigators determined that their deaths resulted from gunshot wounds.

The female victim has been identified as 23-year-old Maria Rosaria Montes Dorantes, and the male was identified as her brother, Juan Angel Montes (age 16, Griffin).

Investigators with the Homicide Unit are following up on leads and seeking tips through Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404.577.8477.