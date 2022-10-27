AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Sitting peacefully on a couch in her living room, Gwendolyn Greenwood shared her story of support and survival with us.

“I’ll never forget, it was 2015 when I got the call,” said Greenwood. “It was a Good Friday. And the doctor said, ‘You do have cancer’. I was…I wasn’t scared. I was…hurt.”

In 2015, Gwendolyn Greenwood found out she had invasive ductal carcinoma, a cancer that can spread through the lymph nodes and bloodstream over time.

“We were waiting on that call,” said Greenwood. “So, when I received the call, I asked him that very same day, ‘where do we go from here?’”

Gwendolyn had surgery to remove five tumors before beginning 14 rounds of chemotherapy. Through the pain and questioning, she found an unshakable determination.

“It hurt every bone in your body, but I had a good support system,” she said. “That’s what got me through. This one time when I wanted to give up, but then I thought about, you know, ‘why not me?’”

Gwendolyn says she never went to any of her appointments alone.

“And my baby sister, she came over one day and she got in the bed with me and that really…you know…”, she said as tears welled up in her eyes.

A sibling’s love is like no other.

“That’s one thing I thank my parents for,” said Greenwood. “Instilling in us to be close, and to love on each other and to be there for each other when we need each other.”

Her support system keeps her lifted. And Gwendolyn credits her faith for keeping her strong.

“My motto is ‘but God’ because He did it all,” said Greenwood. “Without Him I couldn’t have gotten through it.”

Not only does she recommend regular breast examinations, but Gwendolyn also walks at least three days a week for her well-being.

“I walked this morning after I came from church. I motivate myself,” she said. “That was one thing the doctor said- do exercise. That’s what I do every week- faithfully.”

This year, Gwendolyn got to attend the Miracle Mile Walk. Excited to return after the walk was postponed for two years, she celebrated with family and friends.

Gwendolyn did her first Miracle Mile walk with her cousin who had cancer, not knowing that one day she would have it, too.

“And it just goes to show you never know who’s going to get it next,” she said.

Gwendolyn retired after 17 years as a teacher’s assistant.

She remains grateful for early detection, the people in her life, her faith, and the ability to see another day.

She is now part of the almost four million breast cancer survivors worldwide.

And when asked what she wants most in the world…

“…just love”

And that she has.