Gun shops seeing ammunition shortage

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — At the start of the pandemic, we saw shortages of toilet paper and hand sanitizer. Now those shortages are at the gun shops.

You can find almost anything at Gr8 Dealz Gun and Pawn in North Augusta. Jewelry, toys for the holidays, and guns, just to name a few. But one thing that’s missing, a larger selection of ammo.

“It takes a lot longer to search and find we are luckily finding ammo. Unfortunately, it’s not at the prices that it once was,” owner Gwen Barker told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk.

She says that at the start of the pandemic when other gun shops saw their ammo supply depleted, they weren’t immune. “We saw a bit of a difficulty and I understand some of the suppliers were having shortage issues,” she recalled.

There are a number of factors that could be driving up the shortage of bullets this time around in addition to COVID-19. “From what we’re being told, the manufacturers of the ammunition are having difficulty getting the raw materials to produce the ammo in the first place,” she added.

Shawn asked if the store was rationing ammo for the demand. “During the initial crisis, if you call it a crisis, we limited to two boxes per person, but I don’t think that we’re having to do that anymore,” Barker shared.

The major take-a-way from Barker and others is if ammunition is on your shopping list, be ready to look around and spend a little bit more money. Customers could use online resources to find what you’re looking for. Stores like Gr8 Dealz Gun and Pawn have websites that you’ll be able to see what the inventory looks like, first, before making a trip to your local store.