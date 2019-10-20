Gun laws, medicare reform top Sen. Kamala Harris’ list for White House race

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Health care, gun violence and education. 2020 presidential hopeful Kamala Harris left no issue off the table at a Town Hall in Aiken Saturday evening.

“Your vote matters,” said Aiken City Councilwoman Lessie Price, who is also Vice Chair of the South Carolina State Democratic Party. She kicked off the event at Aiken High School.

Jahleel Johnson introduced Sen. Harris, sharing with the public to mark his words that there would be a woman for 2020. He said, “She did the things that my ancestors were not capable of doing. Overcoming oppression, gender equality and realigning the world.”

A receptive crowd in Aiken, South Carolina welcomed 2020 presidential hopeful and California U.S. Senator Kamala Harris as she took the stage to discuss why she wants a seat in the White House.

Sen. Harris said, “Regardless of race, regardless of gender, regardless of where somebody lives, regardless of the language your grandmother speaks. I meant all the people.”

Spreading a message of unity, Harris kicked off her town hall talking about her work as California’s first woman and woman of color district attorney.

“Creating some of the first in the nation initiatives, around young men in particular who had been arrested for drugs and instead of jailing them, giving them jobs and giving them support,” she said.

The event was part of a three day campaign stomp across the midlands. Harris’ return to the Palmetto State brought talks about helping people in need.

She said, “For families that make less than $100,000 a year, they will get a tax credit of up to $6,000 a year or get to take home $500 a month, which will make all the difference in those families being able to get through the end of the month or not.”

Senator Harris explained her “medicare for all” plan too.

“We will reduce costs,” she said. Everyone will be covered, including people with pre-existing conditions. We will extend medicare coverage to include vision and dental and hearing aids.”

She also spoke on gun safety laws calling for universal background checks.

“Give them, the United States Congress, 100 days to pull their act together on this and put a bill on my desk for signature. If they do not, I am prepared to take executive action, to put in place a comprehensive background check requirement and to ban the importation of assault weapons into our country.”

Harris also took a few questions from the audience. She said she will fully fund research on Alzheimer’s, look deeper into the needs of military families and work to offer interest free student loans and debt forgiveness for families that earn 100-thousand dollars or less.