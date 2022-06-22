Augusta, Ga (WJBF) One new Augusta commissioner-elect will be a familiar face.

Wayne Guilfoyle grabbing the District 10 seat, upsetting incumbent John Clarke.

Guilfoyle is a two-term former commissioner. He captured 57% of the vote in the run-off. He says voters are ready for change.

“I believe what we need to do is take care of our business focus on fixing the issues that are out there put some preventive maintenance in let’s get some development here some jobs here some houses here let’s do the right thing for the city,” said Commissioner-Elect Wayne Guilfoyle.

Commissioner John Clarke says he was honored that the voters of District 10 allowed him to serve them on the commission.