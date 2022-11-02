#UPDATE | On November 2nd, at approximately 7:50 AM, Georgia state Troopers responded to a hit and run fatality involving a pedestrian on GA Highway 23 near Griffin Landing Road.

An unidentified white male was struck by vehicle that fled the scene.

The pedestrian succumbed to injuries on-scene.

This is a developing story.

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol are rerouting traffic following a pedestrian accident.

According to a Facebook post, 9900 Block of Hwy 23 between Claxton Road and Brigham Landing Road is currently shut down and Deputies are re-routing all traffic.

GSP troopers and Burke County Deputies are currently working a pedestrian accident..avoid this area if possible.