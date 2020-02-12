Growth, traffic congestion concerns for Edgefield County residents

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Edgefield County is growing. Last year, the county did about $49 million in new construction. Almost doubling what it did the year before. Now, leaders want to make it easier for people to develop property.

“Development ordinances haven’t been updated in probably 20 or 30 years. So we want to be prepared for people moving into the county,” County Administrator Tommy Paradise told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk.

Paradise has been taking care of the business of the county for nearly five years. Now he and his team are asking for help to find out what’s needed in the area. “It’s all part of the bigger picture of where does the county want to be in five, 10, 20 years? As far as the land uses, where they should be and how we want to develop and to grow within the county,” he said.

Recently, the county government held listening sessions to find out what rules and regulations residents would like to see included in a land management ordinance. It will combine zoning and subdivision requirements into one comprehensive plan.

“Nobody wants to be told what they can do, but when their neighbor does something, it impacts them. They want us to be able to do something about that. So there’s a double edge sword there,” Paradise shared.

From the sessions, we’ve learned traffic congestion and growth were major concerns.”There’s a very little portion of Edgefield County that’s actually covered by zoning. So there’s a legitimate concern of how is this going to affect me and my property and what I want to do in the future or what my kids may want to do in the future,” he added.

The plan, we’re told, was years in the making. One for the entire county. “This was our opportunity to say, OK, this is what we’re thinking. What do you think? Because at the end of the day, it’s not my county, it’s not council’s county, it’s the community’s county and we want to do how the citizens direct us.”

It is going to take some time before you see any changes. The changes will go to the council either late spring or early summer.

Then it will take three readings before any implementation.