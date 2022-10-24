GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – An 18-year-old is behind bars after hitting and killing a pedestrian on William Few Parkway.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Corey McMurray was heading west towards Chastain Drive when he hit Christopher Herrin.

Herrin was walking along the shoulder when he was hit and thrown into the treeline on William Few.

Police say McMurray fled after the collision. They say he hit a culvert and a curb on Chastain Drive.

McMurray is charged with 2nd Degree Vehicular Homicide and Failure to maintain Lanes.