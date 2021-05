GROVETOWN, Ga (WJBF) – Investigators are searching for a suspect in an overnight shooting in Grovetown.

It happened just after 11:00 p.m. Sunday night on the 4000 block of Gateway Boulevard.

That’s the Applebees near Goodwill.

At least one victim was taken to the hospital, no update on their condition at this time.

No suspect information has been released.

This is a developing story.