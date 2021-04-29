Grovetown Public Safety searching for missing 13-year-old boy

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – The Grovetown Department of Public safety is reaching out to the public for their assistance in locating 13 year old Shawn Anderson.

Shawn Anderson was last seen around 6:30 PM in the area of Newmantown Road and Spring Street.

Shawn Anderson is 5’03, 145 pounds, hazel eyes, and brown hair.

Shawn Anderson was last seen wearing a red shirt with black sleeves and tan pants.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Shawn Anderson, please contact The Grovetown Department of Public Safety at 706-863-1212.