Grovetown Public Safety participating in DEA’s Drug Take Back Day

GROVETOWN (WJBF) – Grovetown Public Safety will be participating in this year’s Drug Enforcement Agency Prescription Take Back Day.

Last fall, Americans turned in nearly 883,000 pounds of prescription drugs at nearly 6,300 sites operated by the DEA and almost 5,000 of its state and local law enforcement partners. According to the DEA, unused prescription medication kept in home cabinets are highly susceptible to misuse. Also, rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.

This Saturday, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Grovetown Public Safety officers will be stationed at CVS located at 869 Horizon South Parkway, Grovetown GA 30813 and Walgreens located at 898 Horizon South Parkway, Grovetown GA 30813.

No needles or liquids will be collected.

The collection sites will be following COVID-19 guidelines.

WHEN:

Saturday, October 24th

10am – 2pm

WHERE: