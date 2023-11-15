GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – The Grovetown Police Department is getting ready to host its first Cruisin’ for Christmas car show.

The car show is scheduled to be held Saturday, Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Liberty Park on Newmantown Rd. in Grovetown. There will be free food, a DJ, door prizes, and vehicle trophies.

Grovetown PD says the car show is for the benefit of underprivileged children in the community. The police department says for the last 18 years, they’ve partnered with local individuals and businesses to provide clothing, shoes, hygiene items, and small gifts to those underprivileged children.

For 2023, Grovetown PD says they’re trying something different. The Cruisin’ for Christmas car show will have a $25 registration fee. Individuals and businesses the police department partnered with are helping to provide door prizes and items for a raffle. They say all proceeds will go toward purchasing gifts for the children.