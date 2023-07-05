GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – If you get pulled over for a broken taillight in Grovetown, you could be let off with a warning – and a coupon.

Officers are giving out the 10% off coupons toward repairs for minor equipment offenses.

“If your transmission falls out, sorry about your luck, we’ll help you get a tow truck. But this will cover headlights, brake lights, taillights, turn signals,” said Grovetown Police Chief Jamey Kitchens.

In Chief Kitchens’ words, the first one’s on them. They’ve already given out about a dozen.

“That’s why we came up with a way to track it,” he said. “We numbered them so that we don’t have somebody riding around with a glovebox full of ten percent off coupons.”

The coupons are redeemable at the Advance Auto Parts and O’Reilly Auto Parts in Grovetown, where some drivers have already cashed in on the deal.

“I think it’s a good thing with the coupon,” said Marty Hill, a retail parts pro at Advance Auto Parts. “Give them the coupon because that will save them a lot from having to pay for a ticket for lights out. So I think it’s a good thing.”

“Right now, especially with the way the economy is going, it gives them a break because a person might not have those ten dollars to do a brake light,” said Jose Benavidez, the manager of O’Reilly Auto Parts. “So they can go to O’Reilly and save ten percent by just coming in and we can help them out.”

Chief Kitchens thinks this will help build the relationship between the agency and the city, while also keeping the roads safe.

“Hopefully it will kind of do away with the notion that the police are just out here ticket-happy and all they want to do is write you tickets,” he said. “If we’re giving you a warning, and on top of that we’re telling you ‘hey this business here is providing you a discount to fix this issue,’ hopefully that’s a step in the right direction.”

This is something the department wants to do indefinitely. They’re also hosting an event on car seat safety on Saturday, July 15th in partnership with Shepeard Community Blood Center. There will be car seat installation tutorials, a blood donation bus, hamburgers, hot dogs, and more.