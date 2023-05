GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – The Grovetown Police Department is on the scene of a shooting incident involving a child.

The incident happened Monday, May 29th on Sterlington Drive.

According to authorities, the child has been transported to a local hospital.

No word yet on the child’s condition or what led up to the incident.

