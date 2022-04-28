GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – On Tuesday, April 19th, 2022, the Grovetown Police Department arrested Jorge Pineda-Barbosa of Grovetown for Aggravated Sexual Battery.

According to a press release, a victim said that Pineda-Barbosa assaulted her in her home this February.

The alleged victim told police she and the suspect went to her apartment to engage in illegal drug use. She says at one point she became incapacitated and awoke to being sexually assaulted by Pineda-Barbosa.

The two got into a physical fight until she was able to get the suspect out of her home.

The victim told police she waited to come forward and make a police report because of the her drug use and past indiscretions. She also told police she knew of more people had been sexually assaulted by Pineda-Barbosa.

The Grovetown Police Department believe the suspect has assaulted OVER 20 women in Grovetown area and urge them come forward regardless of how they met Pineda-Barbosa or what took place prior the alleged assaults.

If you know of someone that was been of victim of sexual assault, you’re urged to contact the Grovetown Police Department at (706) 863-1212.

NewsChannel 6’s Kim Vickers will be discussing more with the Grovetown Police Department next week and will have more details.

This is a a developing story.