GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – The Grovetown Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating an Aggravated Assault suspect.

Nickolas Paul Thomas, 27, is described as 6’5, weighing 175 lbs, with green eyes, and brown hair.

The suspect has ties in Augusta, Harlem, Grovetown and Lincolnton.

Investigators say he strangled the mother of his children after yelling “Why don’t you want to be with me?” and attempting to take her cell phone while she attempted to call police.

Thomas is possibly driving a grey Ford F-150 with GA tag CNK2130.

If you know of his whereabouts, contact Grovetown Police Department at 706-863-1212.

Callers can remain anonymous.