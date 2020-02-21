Grovetown Mayor welcomes application of Richmond County deputy struck with flashlight by fellow deputy

Grovetown, Ga. (WJBF) – Nicholas Nunes, former Richmond County Deputy, has applied for a job with the Grovetown Department of Public Safety.

Nunes resigned following an altercation with another deputy at the scene of a crime on Peach Orchard Rd. in February.

The city of Grovetown confirms the Human Resources Department is awaiting results of Nunes background check. An offer of employment is pending.

Mayor Gary Jones says he believes,

Nunes is a good officer with an outstanding record and the city believes our police department could utilize his talent and skills as a law enforcement officer.

