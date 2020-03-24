GROVETOWN (WJBF) – Grovetown Mayor to self quarantine after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

NewsChannel 6 received this press release from PIO, Ashley Campbell, moments ago:

Mayor Gary Jones started exhibiting symptoms synonymous with COVID-19 such as shortness of breath, dry cough, nausea, loss of smell and taste and clogged ears. Tuesday morning, Mayor Jones, who is also an officer with Waynesboro Police Department, did video conferencing with a COVID-19 specialist at Augusta University Health. After discussing symptoms with the doctor, coupled with the fact that Jones is in a high risk category, working in law enforcement and as City of Grovetown’s mayor, the doctor has instructed him to self-quarantine for 14 days or three days with no symptoms.

Mayor Jones is taking the advice of the doctor and remains optimistic that this is merely allergies. He has been practicing all of the advice dispersed by the CDC, but Mayor Jones’ full time job is a law enforcement officer, which is a high risk category. Mayor Jones asks for your prayers during this time. Mayor Jones will continue to run the city and remain in constant contact with Mayor Pro-Tem Eric Blair and the City Administer.

Mayor Jones can’t stress enough that residents need to follow the CDC guidelines, stay inside their house, don’t go out unless it is an emergency and keep practicing social distancing. The Surgeon General is quoting as saying this pandemic will get worse before it gets better.