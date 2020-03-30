Grovetown Mayor Gary Jones, tested for COVID-19 after symptoms worsened

GROVETOWN (WJBF) – The City of Grovetown has an update regarding Mayor Gary Jones’ condition when it comes to the possibility of him contracting the novel coronavirus.

Friday afternoon, Mayor Jones thought he was feeling better, however, certain symptoms came back worse than before, including a sore throat and shortness of breath. After talking with doctors, Mayor Jones went to University Hospital’s drive-thru unit where a test was administered. Those results should be back within five to seven days. Mayor Jones remains self-quarantined, as recommended by University Hospital doctors.

Around March 19th, Mayor Jones says he started exhibiting symptoms synonymous with COVID-19 such as shortness of breath, dry cough, nausea, loss of smell and taste and clogged ears. Mayor Jones, who is also an officer with Waynesboro Police Department, did video conferencing with a COVID-19 specialist at Augusta University Health. After discussing symptoms with the doctor, coupled with the fact that Jones is in a high risk category, working in law enforcement and as City of Grovetown’s mayor, the doctor has instructed him to self-quarantine for 14 days or three days with no symptoms.

Mayor Jones asks for your prayers during this time. Mayor Jones will continue to run the city and remain in constant contact with Mayor Pro-Tem Eric Blair and the City Administrator.

Mayor Jones can’t stress enough that residents need to follow the CDC guidelines, stay inside their house, don’t go out unless it is an emergency and keep practicing social distancing. The Surgeon General is quoting as saying this pandemic will get worse before it gets better.

