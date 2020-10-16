Grovetown man sentenced to prison for possessing pipe bomb

GROVETOWN (WJBF) – A Grovetown convicted felon has been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to possessing a pipe bomb.

Police responded to the home of 36-year old James Richard Grates in April.

Investigators searched the property and seized homemade explosives made from pipe and black powder and additional materials for constructing pipe bombs, along with a shotgun and two rifles, drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Grates was sentenced to 84 months in prison.

