COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Angelo Gastone Zigarelli, 19, was arrested Monday, November 7th by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Zigarelli has been charged with Aggravated Child Molestation and Terroristic Threats and Acts after an alleged incident in Grovetown.

He is charged with Aggravated Child Molestation on multiple occasions against a 14-year-old, according to warrants in the case.

The suspect is also charged with Terroristic Threats and Acts for allegedly telling a 15-year-old, “I am going to kill you. I am going to pry each of your nails off one by one. You need to suffer. You are dead,” and “It will be much worse than the last time. I am going to hurt you. You are making things worse so I have to make you suffer more.”

Angelo Gastone Zigarelli remains in the Columbia County Jail.