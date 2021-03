GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) —The City of Grovetown is holding an Easter Egg Hunt.

The event will be held Saturday, March 27 from 3-5 P.M. at Liberty Park on Newmantown Road.

Organizers say thousands of filled eggs will be hidden and scattered throughout three baseball fields.

The Easter Bunny will also be in attendance, too.

Ashley Campbell with the City of Grovetown spoke with weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to share more details about the event.