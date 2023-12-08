GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – The Christmas celebrations continue in the CSRA, with Grovetown holding its annual Christmas Festival Friday evening.

“It didn’t rain a drop, and we had to reschedule it for tonight. So, I’m hoping that we have a good turn out, we normally have 400, 500 people.”

Grovetown Mayor Gary Jones tells me this event is something the city takes pride in.

“I like to see people happy and coming to Grovetown and enjoy that, and this event doesn’t cost them anything, other than the food they may buy, but everything else is free and it’s something we like to offer people.”

The festival had live music and entertainment, food trucks, and local vendors, as well activities for the children.

“The biggest thing that attracts the kids and that they love is our snow machine. We got three of four of those machines running over behind us and it actually looks like real snow, feels like real snow…”

And the most wonderful time of the year wouldn’t be as special without Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

“We’re celebrating the real meaning of Christmas, which is Jesus’ birthday. That’s why we’re here.”

Other folks we spoke with say the event was a success and they’re glad Grovetown can host events that bring the community together, especially during the holidays.