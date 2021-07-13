Grovetown Cracker Barrel applies for liquor license

GROVETOWN, Ga (WJBF) – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in Grovetown applied for an alcoholic beverage license to sell beer and wine for patrons to consume while there.

According to a spokesperson for Columbia County, the Development and Planning Committee voted to move the motion to the consent agenda at the August 3rd Columbia County Board of Commissioners meeting.

According to agenda documents, Richard Wolfson, applicant, and Steve Brannon, operating manager, provided all required information and posted a notice on the property as of June 24, 2021.

