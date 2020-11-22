Grovetown Councilman Allen Transou dies.

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – Allen Transou, councilman from the City of Grovetown, has died.

Councilman Transou won the special election to replace former councilman Dennis Trudeau and ran unopposed in the 2019 election. He currently served as an Information Assurance Engineer at Fort Gordon and also served at Young Macedonia Baptist Church as Senior Pastor, according to information shared by the city’s spokeswoman.

Mayor Gary Jones called Transou a great councilman and friend to so many people. He added that his love for the Lord was evident. Mayor Gary Jones said he would often call upon Transou to deliver the invocation at meetings.

“I felt at ease with him sitting on my immediate left at the dais/bench. Allen would always remind you that God was in control and I valued his words of wisdom”, said Mayor Jones.

“Allen loved God, this country, this community, and his family. His compassion for his fellow man was beyond measure. Allen was like a brother to me, and I will forever cherish the time we spent together, both work and social. Continued prayers for his family during this most difficult time,” said Mayor Pro Tem Eric Blair.

Mayor Jones has issued that all City flags be flown at half mast in his memory beginning Monday. Details regarding funeral services have not been released. The City asks that you keep Transou’s family and those who loved him in your thoughts.