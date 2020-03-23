Grovetown City Leaders to hold special called meeting Monday

GROVETOWN, Ga (WJBF) – Grovetown Mayor, Gary Jones, and city council will hold a special called meeting today at 1:00pm.

Grovetown PIO, Ashley Campbell, sent NewsChannel 6 a release this morning:

Considering recent safety measures implemented at Fort Gordon, Saturday, March 21, 2020, along with Augusta-Richmond County leaders placing restrictions on certain businesses and social gatherings, Mayor Gary Jones along with City Council and our City Administrator will hold a special called meeting in the Grovetown City Hall Council Chambers. Our intent is to start the meeting at precisely 1p.m. this afternoon to discuss implementing further measures to ensure the safety of our residents. The meeting will be teleconferenced. Although this meeting is not open to the public, media is invited to attend and it will be live streamed on our Facebook page, facebook.com/cityofgrovetownga.

President Donald Trump and Governor Kemp have both provided guidance on how to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and have declared emergencies at their respective level – Governor Kemp declared a Public Health Emergency for the State of Georgia. In keeping with federal and state guidance, the City has implemented proactive measures including social distancing, closing all City offices, parks and facilities through Sunday, March 29, 2020.

During this time, the City has established an Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in City Hall. The EOC is handling all calls of a non-emergency nature. Our Department of Public Safety remains operational and will respond to calls for service as they always have.

The Mayor and City Council ask that you continue to follow the guidance of President Trump, Governor Kemp and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This includes avoiding public gatherings of more than 10 people, staying at home if possible – especially if you feel sick – contacting your primary care provider before traveling to a clinic or emergency room, washing your hands frequently, disinfecting often touched surfaces, and avoiding physical contact.