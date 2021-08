AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Due to COVID-19 impacting the Groves High School football program, Groves has forfeited the football game scheduled against T.W. Josey High School for Friday, August 27 at 7:30 pm.

As a result of the forfeiture, the game will be canceled.

Ticket holders will receive a refund from GoFan within 2-3 business days.