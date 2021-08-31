Groceries may not be in short supply long, but prices will rise through 2022

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Going to the grocery store to pick up a list of items may be more challenging as the pandemic continues.

One CSRA shopper, Muriel Johnson shared, “Fewer selections of what brand of toilet paper or paper towels that you like. A lot of the produce is kind of expired and mushy.”

She added fresh strawberries are hard to find too.

Products are in short supply for many shoppers going to their stores of choice amid the pandemic.

“I notice that there is a lot of shortage in meat products, specifically things like turkey and chicken, which we eat a lot of in our house,” Tara Miller said while putting groceries into her car at a local store.

The White House explained a few months ago why the pandemic has disrupted supply chains or the process it takes for a product to get from a farm or manufacturer to your local retail business. It states when the pandemic hit, businesses were stuck with billions of dollars in unsold goods, so there was plenty for people to buy. But, as the economy recovered and demand increased, businesses struggled to bring inventories fully back to pre-pandemic levels.

But shoppers are becoming wiser in order to get those in demand items.

Johnson shared this tip, “I try to shop earlier.”

While pandemic related product shortages are significant and widespread, the White House describes it as transitory. The National Retail Federation reports more shoppers are making purchases. But some people also shared the cost of groceries are going up.

“I could barely find avocados and they were charging a much higher price for just a few avocados,” Miller said.

The US Department of Agriculture reports this year, food-at-home prices will increase between 2.5 and 3.5 percent, and food-away-from-home prices are expected to increase between 3.5 and 4.5 percent. Next year, another rise is expected.