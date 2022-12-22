AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The people who run a community resource in Aiken County trying to figure out who stole from their donation boxes.

“If they told us about the situation that they were in, we very likely would’ve helped them in whatever way we could have,” Walking Tall Ministries’ Zak Moyer told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk.

Walking Tall Ministries serves about 500 people daily. The group offers food, prayer, and other resources. “Right now, this time of year, we’ve got rain jackets, sleeping bags, tents, gloves, socks, things of that nature. Some low income families come, and we have food bags prepared for those folks. Just an array of whatever the need is,” he added.

Now a Grinch trying to steal Christmas. The non-profit’s donation collection box — a target for thieves. The third time, the act was captured on a new camera. “That’s when we got a good shot of the gentleman but have yet to locate that person,” Moyer shared. “It came to our attention that this individual may be taking the items out of the donation boxes around the CSRA and selling them at a flea market,” he added.

“I tell ’em, please don’t do that again. Because what if that was your kid or your addict friend that really needed that blanket or those clothes,” Shelter Manager at Walking Tall Ministries Sabrina Hall said.

The thief not stopping the holiday spirit. Donations are continuing to pour in from the community. “Just because we are so blessed. We wanted to bless other people.,” Cade Heath said.

“I like giving back, and I never had stuff like that growing up. So it’s special to me, and see they smile on the kids’ faces when they come, and I get to be Winnie Poo,” Hall said laughing.

The toys will be given out on Christmas Day at the non-profit on Augusta Road in Gloverville. “If you come at eight o’clock sharp, any child present will be able to choose a brand new gift of their choice. At least one gift, maybe multiple gifts. We will freely give that. We look forward to seeing the smiles and maybe helping some mamas and daddies who are not able to do that,” Moyer added.

Meanwhile, contact Walking Tall Ministries or the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office if you have any information on who the person in the surveillance picture may be.