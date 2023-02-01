GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville County man is accused of filming teens in a bathroom in Hilton Head for six days.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, Seth Bruce pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor in a case from Greenville County and two counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor from Beaufort County.

On May 14, 2021, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children stating there was child sexual abuse material between multiple e-mail accounts associated with Bruce.

During the execution of a search warrant, deputies seized a spy camera, an SD card filled with illegal videos, and a cell phone that contained an app for the spy camera from Bruce’s camera.

The attorney general’s office said the SD card revealed that Bruce had set up the spy camera in a bathroom used by minors at a residence in Hilton Head in June of 2020 and he secretly recorded four pre-teen and teen girls for a 6-day period.

Information associated with Bruce’s cell phone indicated that he had also accessed the camera during the week at the beach to memorialize screenshots of the girls in the bathroom.

Bruce was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by 5 years of probation.