Investigators warn of scammers posing as bank fraud specialists

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) — A scam hitting residents in the Upstate of South Carolina, could make its way south.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says that criminals are posing as bank fraud specialists in an attempt to obtain banking information.

Deputies say they’ve been getting complaints since August of scammers “spoofing” phone numbers beginning with “800” and “864.”

The criminals then ask you to confirm your account number — and take money from that account.

Never provide personal or account information over the phone to people you don’t recognize.

If you do get one of these calls, call your bank and then local authorities to file a report.