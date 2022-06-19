NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF/Augusta GreenJackets): In a back-and-forth game on Father’s Day, the Augusta GreenJackets (34-29) fell just short as the Charleston RiverDogs won the series finale at SRP Park 8-6.

Charleston took a first-inning lead for a third consecutive game with Ryan Spikes scoring on an error by the GreenJackets defense to make it 1-0 after an inning.

Augusta would come back to tie the game in the third with Mahki Backstrom scoring on a wild pitch to even the game at one apiece.

The GreenJackets would proceed to take their first lead of the game in the fourth after a two-out triple by Adam Zebrowksi put him into scoring position where he would also find his way home on a wild pitch to put Augusta ahead 2-1.

The lead would not last long for the GreenJackets as the RiverDogs tied the game on a leadoff home run by Ryan Spikes to tie the game at two on the solo homer by the Charleston second basemen.

In the sixth, the RiverDogs plated home two more runs on a bases-loaded walk and a sacrifice fly by Carson Williams to take their largest lead of the game at 4-2.

But Augusta came back with a four-run frame in the bottom half of the inning starting with a sacrifice fly by Brandol Mezquita, bringing in Geraldo Quintero who led the inning off with a triple. Two walks and a hit batter later loaded the bases with one out for Mahki Backstrom who singled on an infield hit near shortstop to move everybody up a base, tying the game up at four in the process. The GreenJackets put themselves back in front with a bases-loaded walk to Kadon Morton, followed by a sacrifice fly by Caleb Durbin to make it a 6-4 lead for Augusta after six.

The RiverDogs, however, had one last answer as they roared back with four runs in the top of the seventh with an RBI double by Willy Vasquez to make it 6-5. Oneil Manzueta then delivered his second home run in as many days as he sent a liner over the wall in right field to catapult Charleston back on top 8-6 on his three-run blast.

Jonny Cuevas would shut down the GreenJackets in the final three innings as they were denied any opportunity to rally, as the RiverDogs held on from there to win 8-6, earning them a series split at SRP Park.

Jonny Cuevas (2-0) picked up the win by finishing the game off out of the bullpen for Charleston with Tyler Owens (4-1) suffering the loss for Augusta.

Mahki Backstrom led the GreenJackets offensively on Father’s Day with a 2/3 performance where he scored a run and also picked up an RBI on his infield single in the sixth. Brandol Mezquita and Caleb Durbin also added to their RBI totals with each producing a sacrifice fly in the four-run sixth inning.

The GreenJackets return to action on Tuesday night in Fayetteville as they take on the Woodpeckers at Segra Stadium for the first of six games starting at 7:05 pm.