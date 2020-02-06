GreenJackets job fair rescheduled due to severe weather possibility

NORTH AUGUSTA, Sc (WJBF) – The Augusta GreenJackets Job Fair scheduled for today, February 6th, has been postponed due to impending severe weather.
The first Job Fair will take place Saturday, February 8th at SRP Park in the WOW! Club Level from 10am-2pm. Interviews will take place on the spot for the positions below.
Everyone interested in applying is encouraged to attend. There are 70 home games at SRP Park and many additional events that take place starting in March and running throughout the year.
Seasonal positions open for hire include:
- Parking Attendants
- Greeters
- Ushers
- Ticket Takers
- On-Field Assistants
- On-field Emcee
- Video Production Operators
- Retail Cashiers
- Janitorial Staff
- Kids Zone Attendants
- Grounds Crew Staff
- Bat Boys/Bat Girls
- Food & Beverage Staff
- Bartenders
- Server
- Concessions
- Cook
All applicants must be at least 16 years of age or older.
For more information visit click here or call (803) 349-WINS (9467).
