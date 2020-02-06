GreenJackets job fair rescheduled due to severe weather possibility

NORTH AUGUSTA, Sc (WJBF) – The Augusta GreenJackets Job Fair scheduled for today, February 6th, has been postponed due to impending severe weather.

The first Job Fair will take place Saturday, February 8th at SRP Park in the WOW! Club Level from 10am-2pm. Interviews will take place on the spot for the positions below.

Everyone interested in applying is encouraged to attend. There are 70 home games at SRP Park and many additional events that take place starting in March and running throughout the year.

Seasonal positions open for hire include:

Parking Attendants

Greeters

Ushers

Ticket Takers

On-Field Assistants

On-field Emcee

Video Production Operators

Retail Cashiers

Janitorial Staff

Kids Zone Attendants

Grounds Crew Staff

Bat Boys/Bat Girls

Food & Beverage Staff Bartenders Server Concessions Cook



All applicants must be at least 16 years of age or older.

For more information visit click here or call (803) 349-WINS (9467).

