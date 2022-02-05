GreenJackets holding a job fair for game day staff

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — The Augusta GreenJackets will hold a job fair for Game Day staff on Saturday, February 5 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at SRP Park.

The 2022 Game Day Positions include part-time spots for retail cashiers, parking attendants, ushers, game entertainment, videoboard operators, cooks, cleaning crew, ticket takers, stand managers, suite servers, wait staff, and grounds crew.

The organization is looking for anyone 16 years or older who is reliable, outgoing, and hardworking.

All candidates are encouraged to register for the Job Fair online at https://bit.ly/GJBJOBFAIRREGISTRATION before attending.