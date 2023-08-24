FILE PHOTO The Greater Augusta Black Chamber of Commerce to launch new StepUp Program to help new and struggling small business owners.

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Thursday morning, the Greater Augusta Black Chamber of Commerce will launch Step-Up. It’s a new 12-month program for entrepreneurs that will give them the tools they need to thrive in this economy.

This is all thanks to a grant secured by senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. Thanks to them, the Greater Augusta Black Chamber of Commerce received $250,000 toward the StepUp Program, which aims to empower black business owners, but this is open to anyone.

This program is unique because it offers entrepreneurs hybrid training and one-on-one technical assistance.

Through the 12-month program, business owners and entrepreneurs will learn about finance, business planning, social media and business automation, among other topics.

The organization’s president and co-founder, Ronic West, said business owners can be part of the whole program or just sign up for the classes they need.

“This is going to allow us to do our one on one technical assistance with business owners which a lot of business owners have been asking for that. So that way they can get help from one of the CPAs, subject matter experts. From any area they are looking to get help in for their businesses.”

West believes supporting small business is vital for any community.

“So anytime you have a business community that understands the small business aspect in their community and the businesses getting the resources, that helps the overall community because they’re living, working and playing here, right?” she said. “So that means they’re spending their money back in the community. And what happens with small business owners is, they’re the ones that are really volunteering, that are giving back.”

Registration is still open for the program. To learn more about it go to the Greater Augusta Black Chamber of Commerce website.