Great growth for Apparo Academy

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – An Augusta school is enhancing its ability to serve children. Apparo Academy helps its students get ready for the next stage in life, regardless of their needs. It’s a place for inclusion and now it’s a place for expansion.

Monday Apparo broke ground on a 4.8 million dollar project. They’re adding a 16-thousand square foot building to the campus. It will have 10 new classrooms. They’ll use the current rooms for more therapy space.

Tanaya Harris’ 5-year-old son Levi attends Apparo. “We’ve seen so much progress that we just wouldn’t see in a typical school in a general education, or even in a special education environment at a basic school,” Harris says.

The addition should be complete by next Fall.