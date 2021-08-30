Great growth for Apparo Academy

News
Posted: / Updated:

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – An Augusta school is enhancing its ability to serve children. Apparo Academy helps its students get ready for the next stage in life, regardless of their needs. It’s a place for inclusion and now it’s a place for expansion.

Monday Apparo broke ground on a 4.8 million dollar project. They’re adding a 16-thousand square foot building to the campus. It will have 10 new classrooms. They’ll use the current rooms for more therapy space.

Tanaya Harris’ 5-year-old son Levi attends Apparo. “We’ve seen so much progress that we just wouldn’t see in a typical school in a general education, or even in a special education environment at a basic school,” Harris says.

The addition should be complete by next Fall.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories